The Wisconsins Department of Natural Resources expects a harder season for ruffed grouse hunters due to a decline in the number of breeding grouse.
Zone A will open for hunting Sept. 18, with a season running through Jan. 9, 2022. Zone B hunting is allowed Oct. 16-Dec. 8.
Surveys of grouse drumming suggest a decrease of about 6 percent as compared to 2019. That isn’t a surprise to wildlife officials. Wisconsin’s ruffed grouse generally have a 10-year population cycle that peaks in years ending in 0, 9, or 1. In this cycle, 2021 is likely the beginning of the typical downswing.
A small game license is required to hunt ruffed grouse. It is available through the online Go Wild portal or at any license agent.
Other bird hunting seasons are taking place in the coming weeks as well.
Woodcock
Woodcock hunting season runs Sept. 25-Nov. 8. Woodcock are migratory, so hunters must register each year with the Harvest Information Program. The requirement is the same as for waterfowl or mourning doves. A small game license is also required.
Turkey
Fall turkey season is already underway, with closing dates varying by region. In Zones 1-5, hunters may take turkeys through Jan. 9, 2022. Zones 6-7 have a shorter season, closing Nov. 19. Turkey hunters are allowed to use dogs statewide in the fall seasons.
The good news for turkey hunters is that Wisconsin’s population remains strong. Numbers appear to have stabilized statewide, and Alaina Gerrits, a DNR wildlife biologist, said last winter likely helped.
"Last winter was relatively mild with low snow levels statewide and few long-lasting cold snaps," she said. "Mild winter conditions paired with an early spring green-up and dry weather point to favorable brooding conditions for 2021. All field reports suggest a healthy and robust turkey population providing many opportunities for fall hunting."
Turkey hunters must have a fall turkey license, fall turkey harvest authorization and an annual Wild Turkey Stamp. Hunters choose the zone for their authorization at the time of purchase. Bonus authorizations are available in some zones. All required paperwork is available through Go Wild or license agents.