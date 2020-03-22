A team of six Wisconsin National Guard medics reported to a senior living facility in Grafton late Saturday afternoon to augment staff there.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin National Guard:
The team of four citizen soldiers and two airmen will be in place for about three days while the facility works to identify a long-term staffing solution amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wisconsin National Guard received the request for assistance after the facility reported its first COVID-19 death as well as additional confirmed cases among staff and residents there.
“I think this is why we joined the military, and why we’re part of the National Guard,” said Capt. Heather Schaller, a nurse assigned to the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s Medical Detachment in Camp Douglas, who is serving as the officer-in-charge of the mission in Grafton. “A lot of citizens don’t know that the National Guard does stuff like this, so that is kind of an eye-opener too.”
Schaller also is a nurse in her civilian occupation at a Milwaukee hospital.
With personal protective equipment at a premium, the Wisconsin National Guard personnel dispatched to the facility are using their own military-provided PPE, in hopes of helping preserve the limited amount of PPE available to the medical community. Not only does it help preserve PPE stock for civilian medical providers, it is also the equipment with which National Guard troops are accustomed to using and regularly train.
Wisconsin National Guard troops previously assisted with the state’s COVID-19 response by transporting a group of Wisconsin residents to their homes who were returning from a cruise ship with confirmed cases of COVID-19. Those individuals returned to Wisconsin on two separate flights into Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center in Camp Douglas after a weeks-long ordeal.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
The Wisconsin National Guard continues to work closely with partner state agencies to anticipate other needs and potential requests for assistance. The more than 300 Wisconsin National Guard troops mobilized to state active duty are currently preparing for potential missions that could include specimen collection at mobile testing sites, transporting supplies or equipment, logistics support and additional medical support to communities.