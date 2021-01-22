EAU CLAIRE — Hank Aaron's prominent career includes a brief tenure in Eau Claire and Carson Park.
Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth's home run record and gracefully left his mark as one of baseball's greatest all-around players, died Friday. He was 86.
Aaron, a native of Mobile, Ala., played one season with the Class C Eau Claire Bears, then a Boston Braves farm club, before moving on to Class A Jacksonville, Fla., in 1953. He made his Major League debut in 1954 with the Milwaukee Braves.
He set baseball’s home run record in April 1974 when he hit his 715th career round-tripper to eclipse Babe Ruth’s record. Aaron finished his career with 755 home runs, was a 25-time All-Star and was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.
In Eau Claire, Aaron was the Northern League Rookie of the Year and made the All-Star team while hitting .336 and playing shortstop.
Aaron returned to Eau Claire in 1994 for the unveiling of the bronze statue that still stands outside the Carson Park baseball stadium, which also depicts him as an 18-year-old Bears player in uniform and holding a bat.
Aaron also came back to Eau Claire in October 2006 to campaign for then-Gov. Jim Doyle. The appearance was held next to the statue at Carson Park.
“Hammerin’ Hank” set a wide array of career hitting records during a 23-year career spent mostly with the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves, including RBIs, extra-base hits and total bases.