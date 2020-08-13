Maggie Delaney-Potthoff, a Wisconsin native, has been chosen as a top 10 finalist for the AARP Superstar Singing Contest.
Delaney-Potthoff, a 30-year veteran of Wisconsin gypsy jazz band Harmonious Wail, was inspired to enter the a cappella contest just 60 minutes before the deadline. She performed her rendition of Louis Armstrong’s classic, “What a Wonderful World.”
The entry required the contestants to use up to 200 words to describe their chosen piece. Delaney-Potthoff wrote: “Louis Armstrong’s masterpiece still holds true, even in these unprecedented times.”
To support Delaney-Potthoff, sign in to the website, superstar.aarp.org, and give her your vote. All voters are invited to vote every day.
The final voting day is Aug. 21.
The judges will then choose the finalist and will use the people’s vote for 40% of their decision.