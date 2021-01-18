As Trempealeau County continues vaccinating health care workers in Phase 1A of distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, the county’s health department is asking health care workers who want to receive the vaccine to call the department at 715-538-3826.
At the department’s first vaccination clinic on Jan. 13, 46 people received their first dose of the vaccine.
Beginning Jan. 18, fire, police and correctional workers can also get the vaccine, the Health Department said in a press release.
People who are part of Phase 1A can also reach out to several different agencies to schedule a vaccine appointment:
- Marshfield Clinic Health System: Visit the website and complete the self-registration vaccine survey.
- Mayo Clinic Health System (Eau Claire, Barron, Rice Lake, Bloomer, Osseo and Menomonie): Visit the website: www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/covid-19-nwwi-vaccination-phase
- For individuals who work in La Crosse County: Ask your employer to fill out this Vaccine Referral Form: form.jotform.com/203626372688060
The state is expected to move into Phase 1B vaccinations in the next several weeks, the Health Department said. The specific groups of people who will be eligible to get vaccinated during Phase 1B have not been confirmed yet.
The Trempealeau County Health Department asked people who are not health care workers to limit their calls to the health department inquiring about the vaccine.
“When we move into the next phase, we will contact the eligible groups and promote information through Facebook, websites, radio and local newspaper,” the department wrote in a news release.