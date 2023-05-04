Heat Knicks Basketball

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, right, talks to forward Haywood Highsmith (24) from the bench in the first half of Game 2 in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series against the New York Knicks, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

 Mary Altaffer

MIAMI (AP) — NBA playoff scoring leader Jimmy Butler was with the Miami Heat for their film session Thursday, without any clarity yet if his sprained ankle will be healed enough for him to play in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the New York Knicks on Saturday.

And if Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has an answer, he's not tipping his hand.

Recommended for you