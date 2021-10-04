Ray Henning died Sunday at age 85 from esophageal cancer. Henning was a mainstay in Altoona, living there nearly his entire life. Henning owned businesses and was involved in local government, serving on the Altoona City Council and the Eau Claire County Board.
Henning was an outgoing, approachable man who seemingly got along with everyone, friends said Monday.
“He was the guy that people could talk to, regardless of who they were,” said County Board Supervisor Colleen Bates.
Henning also held strong opinions that he wasn’t shy about voicing.
“You always knew where he stood,” said Joey Henning, who was married to Ray for 59 years.
Henning was born and raised in Altoona, graduating from Altoona High School in 1953. Shortly after graduation, he spent two years in the Army. He and Joey were married in 1962 and raised four children in Altoona.
Henning led a busy, diverse life. He worked for the United States Postal Service from 1963 to 2001. He and Joey owned and operated the Golden Spike Bar & Grill in Altoona from 1966 to 1994. Henning also owned a trophy and engraving business that he started in 1974.
In addition to those jobs, Henning spent more than 50 years as a member of the Altoona Lions Club and was a captain at the Altoona Fire Department.
After retiring from the postal service in 2001, Henning became involved in elected office. He was first voted onto Altoona City Council in 2007 and was a councilman for about a decade.
Henning was first elected to the Eau Claire County Board in 2002 and was a supervisor until his death. County Board supervisors remembered Henning as a gregarious, passionate board member with firm convictions.
Henning was “a really warm person that wasn’t afraid to walk up to anybody and make them feel welcome,” Supervisor Mark Beckfield said. “That’s what I’ll miss most: his laugh, his smile, and he was always glad to see you.”
Supervisor Steve Chilson said Henning was a man of integrity who worked hard to serve his constituents.
“Ray was a good person who was dedicated to whatever he was doing,” Chilson said. “He’s somebody on the board that deeply cared about Eau Claire County and about Altoona, and he will be missed.”