Local hip-hop artist Miles Blvd, who recently released the EP "Update From Isolation," will perform Friday at The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St.
Doors open at 8:30 p.m., and showtime is at 9 p.m. for the all-ages event. For tickets, which cost $10, call 715-832-8844 or go to tinyurl.com/vj78qwj.
"Update From Isolation" is the first recording Miles Blvd has released since he was voted 2018 Best Hip Hop Artist in the Chippewa Valley by Volume One.
He has toured around the country and performed with national acts including Twista and Dessa.
For more information go to Miles Blvd's Facebook page at facebook.com/MilesB715.