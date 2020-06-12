CHIPPEWA Falls — Electrical boxes in downtown Chippewa Falls have taken on a historic flavor.
The boxes throughout downtown are receiving aesthetic makeovers over the next several months. They are being wrapped in historic photographs from Chippewa Falls history using a process similar to that of a car wrap.
“We thought it would be a great way to get people back downtown even more, especially after the quarantine,” Teri Ouimette, Chippewa Falls Main Street executive director, said. “It’ll help get people walking around downtown, shopping and supporting our local businesses.”
The only electrical box to receive the historic treatment so far is just off of Bridge Street near Korger’s Furniture and Decorating, but five others are currently being worked on.
In total there are nine electrical boxes downtown which will be decorated, all of which control the stop and go lights throughout the area. The project is a collaboration between Chippewa Falls Main Street and a number of local sponsors, the latter of which decides which photographs will be used for the electric box they sponsor.
The electrical box decorating is a part of the beautification of downtown Chippewa Falls, a series of efforts to spruce up the area and make it more aesthetically pleasing. Other campaigns in this project include putting up and maintaining flowers on streets, decorating and placing bicycles in clever locations and repainting benches throughout the city this summer.
Ouimette said the process of decorating the electrical boxes downtown is a small way in which she and the parties involved can bring more Chippewa Falls pride to the area and promote people coming back out and supporting it.
“This is just a simple and straightforward way for us to beautify downtown and show a little history along the way,” Ouimette said.