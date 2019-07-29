Clinton
Hollywood came to our Stateline, 240-acre dairy farm in the summer of 1956 with all the glitz, glamour, cameras, and equipment needed to make a movie.
For this 12-year-old Wisconsin farm girl, it was a “dream come true.” After all, I came of age during the reign of silver screen idols: Tab Hunter, James Dean, and Charlton Heston, and I was positive that one of these handsome men would show up on the doorstep.
Alas, this dream was not to become a reality. Lane Chandler, a bit part actor on many TV westerns, and Peter Wexler, who filmed Kim Novak in the movie “Picnic”, were the most noteworthy of the staff which included Bill Hale, Mabel Rae and director, Lewis Marlowe.
“Times Keep Changing”
This movie making event all began when Atlas Film Corporation of Oakfield, Ill., selected Grandpa Johnson’s and Dad’s farm to be the setting for the agricultural documentary titled “Times Keep Changing”.
Ironically this film was to tell the story of two generations living together on a well-managed, average sized dairy farm. The elder owner was proud of his accomplishments and resistant to changes that were happening in the farm industry. His son was encouraging the patriarch to accept current ideas, innovation, and change. (Note: This theme may resonate with many farm families even today.)
An intensive search sponsored by the extension service of the USDA and the Sinclair Refining Corporation was conducted throughout Indiana, Illinois, and Southern Wisconsin. It just so happened that one day a man on the search committee was driving from Chicago to Madison and happened to spot the farm, and it seemed to be the perfect fit.
The selection was to be based on the farm being of average size, have a proper layout for the story, and the lighting direction had to be correct.
The filming gets started
Now, not all the family members were thrilled about this idea of having a three-day filming event during summer haying, combining of oats and barley, and of course, milking cows. Grandpa Johnson really didn’t want the milking schedule disrupted, and the hubbub that was going to occur. However, Grandma Johnson, Mom, and Dad decided it might be rather exciting and interesting. Of, course one can only imagine how I felt about all of this.
A 14-member crew was brought in from the Chicago and California areas and stayed at the exclusive Wagon Wheel Lodge at Rockton, Ill. They ate many meals at the Lodge; however, Mom did feed them for some of the day-long shoots.
We kids stayed out of the way most of the time, but we did take a cream can of lemonade to the crew during the hot afternoons.
The final evening brought neighbors, family, and friends together to watch the evening storm scene play out. Everyone was amazed when a single engine plane landed in the pasture east of the corn crib and taxied up to the fence near the backyard. Eventually we found out that the airplane propeller was to generate the high wind for the scene, while rippling sheet metal and electrodes struck together produced the thunder and lightning.
Flat tires were needed
Dad’s 1952 Ford truck was also used in a scene. The story called for the truck to have multiple flat tires. An attempt was made to remove air from the tires to flatten them. Eventually after numerous unsuccessful tries, the men ended up putting eight bags of limestone into the back of the truck to deflate the tires.
The only film star of the family was our chow/shepherd, Buster, who was seen running beside the men in the film.
We laughed when Dad’s hands were shown placing the teat cups on the cow’s udder, while the star was pictured doing the milking. Dad’s hands did look good.
By spring of 1957, our family was invited to attend a private showing in the studio in Oakfield, Ill. We enjoyed the black and white documentary; however, Mother was the only one who was not overjoyed. The studio had filmed the interior of the house in a studio setting, and it looked very dark, drab and uninviting. Mom was mortified to think that her friends would see the film and believe that this was our house.
We have never seen the film again, but somewhere there is a film canister labeled “Times Keep Changing” — and they certainly do!