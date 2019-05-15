Above: Tony Hovland of the Eau Claire County sheriff’s office, foreground, and other area officers participate in the three-volley gun salute during the Northwest Wisconsin Regional Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony on Wednesday at The Florian Gardens, 2340 Lorch Ave. The ceremony was held to honor law-enforcement officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.
Right: Area law-enforcement officers participate in the three-volley gun salute during the ceremony Wednesday at The Florian Gardens.