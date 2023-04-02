Trump Legal Troubles Republicans

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson speaks during a December interview with the Associated Press in Washington. Former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Hutchinson have all acknowledged they’re each considering a presidential campaign, have been making visits to states that will vote first on the party’s presidential nominee next year, and have had discussions with political operatives about job openings.

 AP file photo

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Asa Hutchinson, who recently completed two terms as Arkansas governor, said Sunday he will seek the Republican presidential nomination, positioning himself as an alternative to Donald Trump just days after the former president was indicted by a grand jury in New York.

Hutchinson said Trump should drop out of the race, arguing "the office is more important than any individual person."