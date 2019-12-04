CHIPPEWA FALLS -- "Days Before Christmas: A Concert of Ancient Hymns and Traditional Carols" will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Christ Episcopal Church, 624 Bay St.
The program of traditional Christmas music will be sung by Chippewa Valley singers including Dan and Jacey Lea, the Rev. William Felix, Paul McDonald, Heather Rogge, Emily Kassera, Cathy Statz Terri Thompkins and Peter Doermann.
For the past two years, the concert was at Heyde Center for the Arts but this year will be at the historic church. Built in 1897, the church features Gothic revival architecture and leaded stain glass windows.
Nancy Scobie, Jerry Way and Judy Brist will share the joy and excitement of Christmas in a concert that raises funds for the church and the Heyde Center.
There is no cost for admission; donations are welcomed.
For more information go to cvca.net or call 715-726-9000.