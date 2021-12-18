Winter isn’t usually the season associated with ice cream, but a pair of short courses in January could change some minds.
The University of Wisconsin–Madison Department of Food Science is hosting two consecutive ice cream-related workshops: one that focuses on business aspects and one about manufacturing techniques.
The Successful Ice Cream Retailing Short Course, set for Jan. 10-11, is designed for business owners and managers in the ice cream industry, industry suppliers and sales representatives, and anyone who manufactures ice cream with a batch freezer. The in-person course will cover being an entrepreneur, creating a business plan, menu mix, marketing, promotional ideas, using social media, and buying from wholesalers. This is a complete ice cream retailers' course, taught by retailers, for retailers. The cost to attend this two-day workshop is $600. This fee includes course materials, lunch and break refreshments.
The Batch Freezer Workshop, set for Jan. 12-14, is designed to provide attendees with an in-depth exposure to the practice of manufacturing frozen desserts using batch freezers. Lectures will cover quality evaluation, flavor selection, and processing procedures. The lab sessions will give participants hands-on experience with freezer operation while working in small groups under skilled supervision. A fee of $1,200 includes the cost of instructional materials and supplies, lunch, and registration. Lodging, parking, and other meals are not included.