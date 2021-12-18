Winter isn’t usually the season associated with ice cream, but a pair of short courses in January could change some minds.

The University of Wisconsin–Madison Department of Food Science is hosting two consecutive ice cream-related workshops: one that focuses on business aspects and one about manufacturing techniques.

The Successful Ice Cream Retailing Short Course, set for Jan. 10-11, is designed for business owners and managers in the ice cream industry, industry suppliers and sales representatives, and anyone who manufactures ice cream with a batch freezer. The in-person course will cover being an entrepreneur, creating a business plan, menu mix, marketing, promotional ideas, using social media, and buying from wholesalers. This is a complete ice cream retailers' course, taught by retailers, for retailers. The cost to attend this two-day workshop is $600. This fee includes course materials, lunch and break refreshments.

The Batch Freezer Workshop, set for Jan. 12-14, is designed to provide attendees with an in-depth exposure to the practice of manufacturing frozen desserts using batch freezers. Lectures will cover quality evaluation, flavor selection, and processing procedures. The lab sessions will give participants hands-on experience with freezer operation while working in small groups under skilled supervision. A fee of $1,200 includes the cost of instructional materials and supplies, lunch, and registration. Lodging, parking, and other meals are not included.

For registration details on each course, visit www.dairyfoods.wisc.edu or call 608-265-2729.

Recommended for you