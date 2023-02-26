NCAA Miami Basketball

FILE - Miami head coach Katie Meier yells during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. Miami’s women’s basketball program has been placed on probation for one year, after the school and NCAA said coaches inadvertently helped arrange impermissible contact between a booster and two players before they signed with the Hurricanes. But coach Katie Meier — who already served a three-game suspension at the start of this season in anticipation of the NCAA’s decision — will not miss any more time. (AP Photo/Rhona Wise, File)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami was placed on probation for one year on Friday after the school and the NCAA said women's basketball coaches inadvertently helped arrange impermissible contact between a booster and two players who signed with the Hurricanes.

It's first time the NCAA has announced a penalty related to an investigation into name, image and likeness deals — NIL, as they are called.