FILE - People wait on a line stretching around a block for a clinic offering COVID-19 testing, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in the Park Slope area of the Brooklyn borough of New York. The lines for free COVID-19 tests stretch for blocks and hours in cities feeling the dual strain of the coronavirus surge and holiday plans. But $150 or more can buy a spot at the front of the queue. Some are turning to of one of an increasing number of pop-up clinics that promise visitors instant results — at a cost. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)