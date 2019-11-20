Tabla musician Sandeep Das and cellist Mike Block will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Pablo Center at the Confluence's Jamf Theatre, 128 Graham Ave.
The two originally met as members of Yo-Yo Ma’s Grammy Award-winning Silkroad Ensemble. They have been performing together since 2013, sharing their music throughout America and India via tours and residencies, including on the stage of Carnegie Hall.
Tickets range from $25 to $45 and are available at pablocenter.org or by calling 715-832-ARTS (2787).