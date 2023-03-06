Iowa Discrimination Lawsuit

FILE - Iowa athletic director Gary Barta answers questions during a news conference in Iowa City, Iowa, June 15, 2020. A proposed settlement for more than $4 million has been reached in the lawsuit brought by former Iowa football players who alleged racial discrimination in coach Kirk Ferentz's program. The office of State Auditor Rob Sand disclosed the proposed settlement on Monday, March 6, 2023, and he was scheduled to speak at a news conference where he will announce his opposition to using taxpayer money to pay a portion of the settlement unless university athletic director Gary Barta is fired. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP, File)

 Joseph Cress

Iowa taxpayers will pay $2 million to help the University of Iowa athletic department settle a lawsuit brought by former football players who alleged racial discrimination existed in coach Kirk Ferentz's program, a state board decided in a vote Monday.

The state's Appeal Board voted 2-1 to approve the use of taxpayer funds for half of the $4.175 million settlement over the objection of State Auditor Rob Sand, a board member who said athletic director Gary Barta should be fired for a series of lawsuits ending in settlements under his watch.