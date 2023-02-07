Nets Irving Trade Basketball

FILE — Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving reacts during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 in New York. All-Star guard Kyrie Irving has asked the Nets for a trade. He made the request after talks about a new contract did not go to his liking, a person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because talks were to remain private. It was first reported by ESPN and The Athletic. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

 Frank Franklin II

Kyrie Irving had his first practice with Dallas on Tuesday, and was asked if he envisioned any problems playing alongside Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

Irving’s answer: “No.”

Tags

Recommended for you