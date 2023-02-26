Saudi Boxing

Jake Paul, left, and Tommy Fury, face off after a weigh-in, a day before their match, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo)

 Str

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — YouTube star Jake Paul took the first defeat of his professional boxing career Sunday night, losing a split decision to Tommy Fury.

Paul (6-1) knocked down Fury with a short left hand early in the final round of their cruiserweight bout, but the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury controlled long stretches of the eight-round meeting at Diriyah Arena.

Tags

Recommended for you