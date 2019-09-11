091219_con_johnny Rogers

In "The History of Rock n' Roll," Johnny Rogers plays the roles of such legendary stars as Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ricky Nelson and Chuck Berry. The show will be performed Friday, Sept. 20, at Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls.

CHIPPEWA FALLS -- "The History of Rock n' Roll," featuring The Johnny Rogers Band, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls.

Rogers' production was voted “best of show” two years in a row in Branson, Mo. "The History of Rock n’ Roll" is a tribute to the musical legends of rock, starting with a portrayal of Buddy Holly, then moving on to, among others, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ricky Nelson and Chuck Berry.

General admission tickets cost $21 for adults, $19 for seniors and $15 for youth, and are available by going to cvca.net or calling 715-720-4961.