CHIPPEWA FALLS -- "The History of Rock n' Roll," featuring The Johnny Rogers Band, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls.
Rogers' production was voted “best of show” two years in a row in Branson, Mo. "The History of Rock n’ Roll" is a tribute to the musical legends of rock, starting with a portrayal of Buddy Holly, then moving on to, among others, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ricky Nelson and Chuck Berry.
General admission tickets cost $21 for adults, $19 for seniors and $15 for youth, and are available by going to cvca.net or calling 715-720-4961.