HOLCOMBE -- American roots singer-songwriter Joyann Parker and musical partner and guitarist Mark Lamoine will present “Acoustic Gospel Roots,” a show filled with history, hope and heart, Saturday, March 6, at Paradise Shores 4, 26364 Highway M, Holcombe.
The show features a mix of traditional hymns, Southern gospel, traditional blues and mountain music sung by Parker, an international touring artist hailed by the Pasadena Weekly as "a singing, songwriting, guitar-playing, self-producing, self-aware powerhouse."
In her music Parker combines soul, R&B, gospel, jazz and traditional blues styles. Her debut album, "Hard to Love," was critically acclaimed, and she recently released her next album, "Out of the Dark."
Parker is a 2018 Blues Blast Magazine Award nominee and 2019 Midwest Country Music Awards nominee for best vocalist. She has received critical praise from many media outlets, including the Minneapolis Star Tribune, which said: “Joyann Parker is the best Twin Cities female singer you've never heard. Whatever she plays, Parker owns it."
For this production, doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6 and the show at 7. Masks are required, tables will be socially distanced, and capacity capped at 25%.
Admission costs $25. For tickets and more information go to paradiseshores4.com or call 715-595-4227.