Above: From front, Finnley Lancette, 3, of Chippewa Falls, his cousin Corbyn Leisz, 6, of Turtle Lake, and Attaya Hodgson, 4, of Eau Claire, ride an elephant Tuesday at the Mehara Shrine Circus at Carson Park in Eau Claire. The circus performs again today at 2 and 7 p.m. at Carson Park and then on Thursday in Menomonie at the Dunn County Ice Arena Fairgrounds, with shows at 2 and 7 p.m. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.
Right: The Gamo Brothers, as seen on Lttle Big Shots, perform Tuesday at the Mehara Shrine Circus at Carson Park in Eau Claire.