Blue Jackets Wild Hockey

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov, middle, celebrates with defenseman Calen Addison, left, after scoring the game-winning goal to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets during overtime of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

 Abbie Parr

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored with 20 seconds left in overtime, completing a natural hat trick and lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Sunday.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 22 of 24 shots for the Wild, who trailed 2-0 heading into the third period.

