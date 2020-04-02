Kathleen Kurshinsky

Kathleen May (Hogenson) Kurshinsky, 66, passed peacefully at home on March 28, 2020, surrounded by her family after a brief but intense battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born April 29, 1953, to Kenneth and Iona (Hilt) Hogenson in Eau Claire, WI, Kathleen graduated from Memorial High School in 1971. She married her high school sweetheart, Jon Kurshinsky, on February 17, 1973, and they celebrated 47 years of marriage this year. Kathy was a nurturer at heart, in addition to her own three daughters and two grandchildren, she had many other loved ones that called her Mom and Grandma.
Her ability to love unconditionally also applied to her decades of students at the Luther Hospital Radiology School, and then later as she taught Diagnostic Medical Sonography at Chippewa Valley Technical College. After her retirement, Kathy became very involved with rescuing dogs, often driving a leg of the “transport train” bringing animals from the South to the Upper Midwest, and fostering dozens of those dogs (several of which were adopted by family and friends). She would also volunteer numerous hours per week in the Kindergarten classes of Sam Davey Elementary, helping young learners with reading and math.
Kathy loved to travel, no matter if it was a simple road trip to the cities or joining a tour group to Australia. She loved to go on cruises with her family and has visited places as far away as the Panama Canal and Alaska. When not traveling, Kathy was very involved in her church and for many years directed the JuBELLation bell choir at St. John’s Lutheran in Eau Claire.
She is survived by her husband, Jon; her three daughters, Sara (Tyson) O’Mara, Tracy, and Kate; grandchildren, Allison and Jon O’Mara; sisters, Christine, Diana, and Debi; beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and those friends who became family. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral arrangements are pending until a later date after the pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Wags & Whiskers Animal Rescue of Minnesota or to St. John’s Lutheran JuBELLation bell choir.
