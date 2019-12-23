Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. It is a busy, festive week for many of us. Some of the festivities may be fancy and others more casual. As we prepare to ring in the New Year, I am sharing recipes that are in the casual category.
After multiple family gatherings, I am always ready for a simple, easy New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day menu. As the week and the year wind down, I’m no longer interested in cloth napkins, multi-course meals or using uncommon ingredients I have to search the store aisles for.
My menu for the end of this wonderful week will include raw veggies, fresh fruit, hot dips, hot sandwiches, quesadillas and maybe even macaroni and cheese.
It is also the time when we look ahead to a new year and a fresh start. There’s no better time than now to make a few changes to improve your life, your health, your family or even your community.
This is the time when I take extra moments to consider what needs a little tweaking in my day. What can I do differently that will benefit myself and others? I challenge you all to ask yourselves that.
I hope that your year ahead is full of happy moments, great people and of course, tasty food. Blessings to you all in 2020.
White Pizza Dip
1 pint grape tomatoes, tomatoes cut in half
1 tsp olive oil
1/4 tsp salt
1/4 tsp pepper
1 1/2 blocks (12 oz) cream cheese, softened
8 oz Mozzarella cheese, freshly grated
8 oz Provolone cheese, freshly grated
¼ C finely grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for garnish
4 garlic cloves, minced or pressed
¼ C freshly chopped basil leaves
2 Tbsp freshly chopped thyme leaves
½ Tbsp freshly chopped oregano leaves
Crackers, bread or chips for serving
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil then place tomatoes on top. Sprinkle with olive oil and salt, then roast for 20 to 25 minutes, until bursting. Set aside.
While tomatoes are roasting, mix softened cream cheese with about 7 ounces each of Provolone and Mozzarella, and then add Parmesan. Stir in fresh herbs, garlic and roasted tomatoes, mixing well to combine.
Transfer mixture to an oven-safe baking dish (mine was 6 x 4 round). Sprinkle with remaining provolone and mozzarella. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until top is golden and bubbly. Serve immediately with crackers, chip or toasted bread. Recipe and photo courtesy of howsweeteats.com.
Wisconsin Holiday Mac-N-Cheese
1 16-oz package uncooked fusilli pasta
½ C, plus 1 Tbsp unsalted butter, cubed and divided
½ C all-purpose flour
4 C whole milk
1 Tbsp kosher salt
1½ C shredded mild Cheddar cheese
½ C shredded Havarti cheese
1 C shredded Asiago cheese
Pepper to taste
½ C panko bread crumbs
Fresh rosemary leaves, optional
Heat oven 400 degrees. Cook pasta according to package directions until al dente; drain.
Meanwhile, melt 1/2 cup butter in a Dutch oven over medium-low heat. Whisk in flour until lightly browned. Gradually whisk in milk and salt. Bring to a boil; cook and whisk for 2 minutes or until thickened.
Reduce heat to low; gradually stir in the Cheddar, Havarti and Asiago cheeses until melted. Stir in pasta. Remove from the heat. Season with pepper to taste.
Spoon pasta mixture into a greased 13 x 9-inch baking dish. Melt remaining butter; toss with bread crumbs. Sprinkle crumb mixture and rosemary if desired over top. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until topping is golden brown. Recipe courtesy of wisconsincheese.com.
Confetti Quesadillas With Cilantro Yogurt Dip
12 soft corn tortillas
1 C shredded part-skim Monterey Jack cheese
1 C shredded part-skim Colby cheese
½ C fresh corn kernels or black beans
½ C coarsely chopped cilantro
1 red bell pepper, finely minced
1 jalapeno pepper, finely minced
Cilantro Yogurt Dip
2 C plain nonfat yogurt
¼ C finely minced cilantro
½ tsp salt
Preheat large skillet over low heat. Line up six tortillas. Divide cheese, corn, cilantro and peppers between the tortillas, then cover each with a second tortilla. Place a tortilla on the dry skillet or grill and warm until cheese is melted and tortilla is slightly golden, about three minutes.
Flip and cook other side until golden, about one minute. Cut into wedges and serve. Repeat with remaining quesadillas. Serve each wedge with a dollop of cilantro yogurt dip. Makes six quesadillas.
Cilantro Yogurt Dip
To make the yogurt dip, line a large strainer with a coffee filter or paper towel and place over a mixing bowl. Pour in yogurt and let sit until some of the liquid has drained away and the yogurt is the consistency of sour cream, about one hour. Transfer to small mixing bowl; stir in salt and cilantro. Makes about 1½ cups. Recipe and photo courtesy of arizonamilk.org.
Buffalo Chicken Potato Nachos
1 large Russet potato
1 tsp extra virgin olive oil
1/4 tsp kosher salt
1/8 tsp black pepper
1 medium chicken breast cooked and shredded
1 Tbsp buffalo sauce
1 Stalk celery diced
2 Tbsp crumbled blue cheese
Dried parsley for garnish
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Slice potato lengthwise into ¼-inch slices. Place potato slices in a bowl with olive oil, salt, and pepper and toss to coat. Place on baking sheet and roast for 15 minutes or until the tops start to brown. While potatoes are roasting, shred chicken and toss with buffalo sauce.
Chop celery. When potatoes are done, remove from baking sheet and top with chicken, celery and blue cheese. Garnish with dried parsley. Recipe and photo courtesy of eatwisconsinpotatoes.com.
Big Game Corn Chips Pie
2 lbs ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
2 tsp olive oil, divided
1 medium onion, diced
2 tsp chili powder
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp minced garlic
1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
1 1/2 C beer (12-oz can)
1 10-oz can diced tomatoes with mild green chiles
1 8-oz can tomato sauce
2 Tbsp cornmeal or masa harina
8 bags (1 to 2 oz each) corn chips
1 1/2 C shredded Cheddar cheese
Preheat large Dutch oven over high heat until hot. Add 1 teaspoon olive oil and ground beef. Cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into small crumbles and stir occasionally. Work in batches if necessary to avoid overcrowding the pan and stewing the beef in its own juices. Remove beef; set aside.
Heat remaining 1 teaspoon oil over high heat. Add onion; cook until evenly browned. Add cooked ground beef, chili powder, cumin, garlic and cayenne powder. Season with salt, as desired. Stir until combined.
Stir in beer, tomatoes and tomato sauce; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, cook 1 hour until chili thickens. Stir in cornmeal. If chili becomes too thick, add a little water. If chili is not thick enough, simmer until desired consistency is reached.
Slice or fold open bags; spoon beef chili on top of corn chips. Top each bag with a sprinkle of cheddar cheese. Allow to melt slightly, then serve and enjoy. Recipe and photo courtesy of beeftips.com.
Sweet Onion and Pepper Beef Sandwiches with Au Jus
3 to 3-1/2 lb beef stew meat, cut into 1 to 1 ½- inch pieces
2 medium sweet onions, cut into 1/2-inch wedges
2 red bell peppers, cut lengthwise into 1-inch wide strips
1 C reduced-sodium beef broth
1/3 C reduced-sodium soy sauce
1/2 C no-salt added tomato paste
2 Tbsp minced garlic
8 to 10 French bread rolls, split, warmed
Toppings:
Reduced-fat shredded Cheddar cheese, pepperoncini, pepper rings, assorted olives (optional)
Place onions in 5 1/2 quart slow cooker; top with beef, then pepper slices. Combine beef broth, tomato paste, soy sauce and garlic; add to slow cooker. Cover and cook on high 6 to 7 hours or low 8 to 9 hours or until beef is fork-tender. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.) Skim fat from cooking liquid, if necessary.
Serve beef and vegetables in rolls with toppings, as desired. Serve au jus for dipping, if desired.
Alternate Cooking Method: This recipe can be made in a 6-quart electric pressure cooker. In small bowl add 1/2 cup broth, soy sauce and tomato paste; mix well. Place onions in pressure cooker; top with beef stew meat, onions, peppers, broth mixture and garlic. Close and lock pressure cooker lid. Use beef, stew or high-pressure setting on pressure cooker; program 25 minutes on pressure cooker timer. Use quick-release feature to release pressure; carefully remove lid. Continue as directed. (This recipe variation was tested in an electric pressure cooker at high altitude. Cooking at an altitude of less than 3000 feet may require slightly less cooking time. Refer to the manufacturer’s instructions.) Recipe and photo courtesy of beeftips.com.
White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
2 C graham cracker, processed in food processor
9 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted
3, 8-oz packages cream cheese, softened
1 C granulated sugar
2 Tbsp all-purpose flour
3 eggs
1/2 C half-and-half
2 Tbsp pure vanilla extract
1 C raspberry preserves, slightly warmed in a bowl
1 C white chocolate chips, melted and slightly cooled
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease a 9×13-inch pan. Line with foil, letting foil hang over ends for “handles”. Grease foil.
Mix together the processed graham crackers and butter in a bowl. With your hands, pat down firmly into the bottom of the pan.
In mixer, combine cream cheese, granulated sugar and the 2 tablespoons flour. Beat with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until combined. Add eggs all at once. Beat on low speed just until combined. Stir in half-and-half, vanilla and melted white chocolate chips.
Pour half of the filling into the crust-lined pan, spreading evenly. Spoon half of the raspberry preserves over the filling and gently swirl with a knife, being careful not to cut into the crust. Pour the other half of the filling into the pan and spoon remaining preserves onto the filling. Swirl gently with knife.
Bake for 40 minutes or just until center is set. Cool in pan on wire rack for 1 hour. Cover and chill for at least 4 to 24 hours. Use foil to carefully lift cheesecake from pan. (If the foil “handle” happens to rip, lift up one side as much as you can without bending the cheesecake too much, slide your hand underneath the cheesecake and lift out.) Cut into 1-inch squares or however big you’d like them to be.
Makes about 65 1-inch pieces. Recipe and photo courtesy of dessertedplanet.com.