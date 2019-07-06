OKLAHOMA CITY — From beloved icons like George Jones and Patsy Cline to more obscure names like Spade Cooley and Faron Young, Toby Keith tips his cowboy hat to 50 country recording artists in his rollicking new song “That’s Country Bro.”
The Songwriters Hall of Famer, 57, also offers a rhyming couplet of advice to aspiring country recording artists: “You’re gonna be country? / You oughta know / A little bit of somethin’ ‘bout the roots and the boots / And the rhinestone suits / That started this rodeo.”
“I meet so many young artists who are writers, and I say, ‘You remember that song Mel Tillis had?’ and they’re like, ‘Who the hell is Mel Tillis?’ And I go, ‘Well, he wrote “Detroit City” and “Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love to Town.” And he had 20 hits on his own, and he’s in the (Country Music) Hall of Fame.’ ‘Oh, OK,’ ” Keith said backstage at his annual hometown charity event.
“When I got to town in ’91, I knew everybody from Jimmie Rodgers forward. It was like this was my passion. You shouldn’t be here doing this if you don’t know who held the foundation.”
Before heating up his summer “That’s Country Bro! Tour,” the Norman resident hosted his Toby Keith and Friends Sweet 16 Golf Classic on May 31-June 1 at Riverwind Casino and Belmar Golf Club in Moore, Okla. The 16th annual event raised $1.3 million for the Toby Keith Foundation’s OK Kids Korral.
‘Greatest accomplishment’
On a recent afternoon, Keith visited the OK Kids Korral, a no-cost home-away-from-home for pediatric cancer patients seeking treatment at OU Medical Center, and asked his foundation’s executive director, Juliet Nees-Bright, why it was so quiet.
“It’s like 2 o’clock in the afternoon, and there was no one in there. And I go, ‘Are we empty?’ And she goes, ‘No, everybody’s across the street getting treatment. … They usually leave at 8 in the morning, and they start showing back up at 4. We’re full.’ ... So, when you see that, you understand how necessary it is, that they can just cross the street and be taken care of,” Keith said.
“Handling 300 families a year, if you go in there and watch it work, it’s probably my greatest accomplishment.”
The country music star also has celebrated some significant musical accomplishments in the past year, commemorating the 25th anniversary of his smash 1993 debut single “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” and writing the poignant ballad “Don’t Let the Old Man In” for filmmaking legend Clint Eastwood, who included it in his acclaimed drama “The Mule.”
“Of all the icons we have in America, I think Clint Eastwood’s the No. 1 guy. I’ve met four or five presidents and played with icons all over the world — foreign and abroad — and did movies with Burt Reynolds. ... But he just stands above the rest to me. I mean, he could just get up there and do a ballet dance the whole time, but I thought the movie was great,” Keith said. “The cool thing is when the song came on at the end, and we were at the premiere in L.A. and all those jaded people were sitting there watching, they clapped and then they just sat there and listened to the song. They didn’t get up and walk out.”
Paying tribute
Keith, who was born in Clinton and raised in Moore, said he plans to include “Don’t Let the Old Man In” and “That’s Country Bro” on an upcoming greatest hits album. He recently performed the latter on “The Voice” with Season 16 finalist Dexter Roberts, a singer on fellow Oklahoma star Blake Shelton’s team, and on the CMT Music Awards, where he shared the stage with up-and-coming hit maker Cole Swindell, who joined him for a duet of Keith’s classic hit “Beer for My Horses.”
Keith said he is hopeful that aspiring country artists take to heart the message of “That’s Country Bro,” which was inspired by a response to “35 MPH Town,” another song he penned with frequent collaborator Bobby Pinson.
“Some big songwriting buddy of his heard it and said, ‘That ain’t bro country’ — which is what kind of they call the new country music — ‘That’s country, bro.’ And I said, we ought to write that,” Keith recalled. “I said what we ought to do is do a laundry list … of three generations of all the people that matter to us and then make ‘em rhyme and tell everybody, ‘Hey, if you’re gonna sing country, you ought to know a little bit about it.”