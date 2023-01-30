Canucks Kraken Hockey

Seattle Kraken right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) leads defenseman Adam Larsson (6) and center Yanni Gourde (37) after scoring against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

 John Froschauer

SEATTLE (AP) — When Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis strolls into the locker room or goes on the road with the team these days, he sees something that was rare during the franchise's inaugural season: smiles stemming from success on the ice.

The All-Star Break has arrived with the Seattle Kraken sitting atop the Pacific Division and looking toward a possible playoff berth.

