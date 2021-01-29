The WIAA announced Friday that the La Crosse Center will host three divisions of its boys and girls state basketball tournaments this season.
The state tournaments will be split between two separate sites this year. The three divisions which will play at the La Crosse Center are yet to be determined. The second site has not yet been announced.
Each division will have its semifinals and championship game played in a single day.
The girls state tournament is scheduled for Feb. 25-27 and the boys play from March 4-6.
The girls state tournament is ordinarily played at the Resch Center in Green Bay, while Madison's Kohl Center hosts the boys tournament. Due to the pandemic, the WIAA is looking elsewhere this season.
"We are very excited about the opportunity to partner with the La Crosse Center to be a host site for the Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament,” WIAA Assistant Director Kate Peterson Abiad said in a press release. “Art Fahey, on behalf of the La Crosse Center, has worked hard to provide us with a plan that will offer a tremendous experience for State-bound athletes, in a safety conscious environment. As always, the city of La Crosse has extended a warm welcome to the WIAA and our State Tournament endeavors.”