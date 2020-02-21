The man who robbed a Lake Hallie bank last July and two other Wisconsin banks was sentenced this week in federal court to 13 years and nine months in prison and ordered to make restitution.
Jason G. Burgett, 43, of Wisconsin, had pleaded guilty to robbing the Citizens Community Federal Bank in the village of Lake Hallie on July 15, 2019, of $15,653, an amount to be determined from the Farmers State Bank in the town of Fremont on June 3, 2019, and $3,000 from the Stephenson National Bank and Trust in the town of Pembine on July 8, 2019.
Burgett also acknowledged attempting to rob the Northern United Federal Credit Union in Escanaba, Mich., on July 5, 2019.
According to court documents:
Burgett used the same modus operandi for each robbery:
• Drove a large dark SUV and entered each bank wearing a mask and demanded money
• Brandished what appeared to be a handgun though the weapon was actually ay BB gun
• Received the money and left the bank.
After a short chase by police, Burgett was arrested immediately after the Lake Hallie robbery. The gun and the money were recovered.
Two days after his arrest, Burgett told an FBI agent, with his attorney present, about the three completed bank robberies he committed and the failed fourth attempt. He said the fourth attempt failed because the bank’s doors were locked.
Law enforcement was already investigating Burgett for the other robberies due to their similar circumstances.
He was prosecuted for all the robberies in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.
Burgett’s attorney, Thomas Phillip, wrote the court that his client had spent most of the last 20 years in custody, serving sentences for a variety of state and federal convictions, including two bank robberies prosecuted in federal court in Milwaukee in the late 1990s.
Burgett was discharged from supervision on March 30, 2019, and began his bank robbery spree about three months later.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Humble asked for the sentence District Judge William Griesbach imposed.
In handing down the sentence, Griesbach noted Burgett’s lengthy criminal history and called the July robberies “frightening offenses” and highlighted the “terror” the defendant’s actions inflicted on the bank employees.
Burgett’s sentence is to be followed by three years’ supervised release.