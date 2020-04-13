CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County Court Commissioner Ben Lane will become the next Chippewa County judge.
Lane, 38, defeated Sharon McIlquham to claim the open seat being vacated by retiring judge Steven Cray.
Lane received 8,213 votes (57%), compared to McIlquham, who received 6,175 votes (43%).
“It’s very humbling to see that many people have that much faith in me,” Lane said Monday evening as vote tallies rolled in. “It’s going to be a large weight or responsibility to meet their expectations. It’s been a long road and a very stressful election.”
Lane said he purchased 50 large signs and 300 smaller lawn signs.“We did a good job of sprinkling them across the county,” he said.
Lane zigzagged across the county with door-knocking visits, and he believes those stops made a difference.
“I stared doing doors in early January, and we did it until the stay-at-home order went into effect,” Lane said. “It helps, making that personal connection.”
Lane grew up between Bloomer and Cornell and graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 2000. He earned two undergraduate degrees from UW-Eau Claire, and his law degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School. He interned for Wisconsin Supreme Court Judge Michael Gableman. He also worked as a special prosecutor for the state before returning to Chippewa Falls, where he joined Wiley Law firm in 2010.
Lane was appointed as one of the Chippewa County Court commissioners in May 2017, where he presides over hundreds of cases each year. He also is chairman of the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, is a past president of the Chippewa Valley Cultural Association-Heyde Center for the Arts, and the vice chair of the Community Foundation of Chippewa County. He and his wife, Cory, have two children.
McIlquham, 60, is an Eau Claire County assistant corporation counsel, and she resides in the town of Lafayette. She also serves on the Chippewa Falls school board and the town of Lafayette board.
A judicial seat is a six-year term. The state created the third judicial seat in the fall of 2007. It is a non-partisan seat.
Judge Steve Cray announced in November he would not seek re-election. His term expires July 31. Cray, 68, won the open seat in April 2008 and was re-elected in 2014.
Lane will begin his duties as judge Aug. 1.