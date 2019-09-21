Wizards and muggles alike are invited to a grown-up celebration of all things Harry Potter from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.
“Hogwarts Homecoming” is a 21-plus after-hours event. Advance tickets cost $12 and are available through Thursday at ecpubliclibrary.info/hogwarts. Tickets will also be available for $15 at the door; cash only.
Last year, almost 300 Potterheads gathered together to indulge in revelry unseen since Voldemort’s defeat. This year will feature a homecoming-themed evening. Show your house pride while you participate in spirit week activities, but be on your best behavior because professors will be on hand to award house points. Enjoy brews from the Three Broomsticks, meet house “mascots” from the Eau Claire County Humane Association, shop for wares from local artisans in the School “Spirit” Store, take part in the Horcrux Scavenger Hunt, learn your future with Diva Divination featuring local drag performers, and make themed crafts in the Dabble Box.
Proceeds from this fundraising event will benefit the Friends of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. The event is sponsored by Clear Water Comedy, the Eau Claire County Humane Association, the Friends of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, Park Ridge Distributing and the UWEC Players.
For more information call the library at 715-839-5004.