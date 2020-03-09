The winning numbers for Monday:
SuperCash: 6-10-15-20-34-37 Doubler: N
Daily Pick 4: 4-9-4-8
Daily Pick 3: 1-9-4
Badger 5: 13-15-16-22-28
Estimated jackpot for today’s drawing: $79,000.
All or Nothing: 3-4-5-7-8-10-13-14-17-20-21
