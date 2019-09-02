Labor Day weekend has passed and that means the kids are back in school. It also means I am back to work at an elementary school. Summer was short, but it was sweet! With school starting, so does the need to pack daily lunches, unless your children eat the school lunch.
Even if you don’t have children in school, you may be packing lunches for you and/or a spouse. Packing appetizing and healthy lunches for both kids and adults can get challenging, especially if there are no means to heat up leftovers. Cold sandwiches grow boring quite quickly no matter how they’re made.
One thing I’ve come to realize with both my own children and watching the elementary students in the lunchroom is that they will eat a lot of things cold that I always thought had to be warmed up. I ate my share of cold pizza in college, but that was really my limit.
Now I see kids happily eating things like quesadillas, taco meat, egg and sausage bites that resemble muffins, rice and of course, pizza slices, pulled from their lunchboxes. Their lunch table neighbors are usually looking on with envy. My own children have verified that not everything has to be warm to be enjoyed. I admit I’m slow to coming around to that thought.
One plan I have quickly adopted is utilizing thermoses to keep those hot things hot (or at least warm) in the lunchbox. After a few failed attempts I learned that to successfully keep things warm for several hours in a thermos you must first fill the thermos with boiling water and let it sit for a few minutes before dumping the water out and refilling it with the hot food you want for lunch. Make sure the food you are putting into the thermos is piping hot.
If you want to send chicken tenders, place a crumbled napkin at the bottom of the thermos before adding the hot chicken so that moisture is collected and does not cause the tenders to become soggy.
Foods that tend to do well in a thermos and that meet with satisfaction on the receiving end in the lunch room include soups, chili, macaroni and cheese, scrambled eggs, oatmeal, fried rice, pasta, meatballs, casseroles and even French toast sticks.
To balance out the meal, send fresh fruit, yogurt, cheese sticks, muffins, raw veggies with ranch dip, granola or homemade protein bars as well. No matter how young or old you are, those lunchbox meals do not have to be boring.
Janelle Thomas can be reached at janellethomas@charter.net.
Turkey Ranch Club Wraps
4 large flour tortillas
1 C prepared ranch dressing
1 lb thinly sliced turkey
8 slices cooked bacon
4 slices American cheese
Romaine lettuce
Tomato slices
Lay tortillas out on a clean flat surface. Spread 2 to 3 tablespoons of ranch dressing onto each tortilla. Top dressing with 4 slices turkey. Top turkey with 2 slices bacon and one slice cheese. Add a little lettuce and tomato. Fold in ends of tortilla up over fillings, then fold up burrito-style. Slice in half and serve.
Note — Can use pre-cooked bacon warmed in microwave before adding to the wraps. Recipe and photo courtesy of life-in-the-lofthouse.com.
Pizza Roll-Ups
1 tube refrigerated crescent dough or pizza dough
3/4 C pizza sauce
1 1/2 C grated Italian blend cheese
15 to 20 pieces pepperoni
1 Tbsp fresh basil, optional
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Unroll a tube of refrigerated crescent dough and press together each of the seams. Refrigerated pizza dough, multi-grain or gluten-free pizza dough works as well. Spread pizza sauce on top of the dough. Top with cheese. Place toppings on top of the sauce and cheese.
Roll up the dough into a tight cylinder and place the pizza roll-ups into a prepared baking dish.
Bake at 350 degrees until golden brown. Allow them to cool before covering and storing in the fridge. When it’s time to pack school lunches, simply slice a pizza bun or two from the baking pan and pack it in their lunchbox. Recipe courtesy of coupons.com.
Ham and Shell Salad
1 8-oz package medium pasta shells
1 10-oz package frozen peas, thawed
1/4 lb deli ham, diced
1 C diced Cheddar cheese
1/4 C chopped onion
3 Tbsp mayonnaise
2 Tbsp vegetable oil
1 Tbsp lemon juice
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 tsp pepper
Fill a pot with lightly-salted water and bring to a boil. Stir in the shell pasta and cook until the pasta is tender but firm to the bite, about 11 minutes. Drain.
Stir the peas, ham, Cheddar cheese, onion, mayonnaise, vegetable oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper in a large bowl; add the cooked pasta and stir to coat. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour, or until completely chilled, before serving. Recipe and photo courtesy of allrecipes.com.
Better Than Takeout Chicken Fried Rice
3 C cooked rice, cooked the previous night and refrigerated
1 chicken breast, cooked and shredded, or store-bought rotisserie
2 large eggs + 1/2 tsp salt + 2 Tbsp water
3 Tbsp butter, unsalted
3 Tbsp sesame oil
4 cloves garlic, grated
1/2 inch ginger, grated
1/4 C green bell pepper, sliced
1/3 C carrot, chopped
2 sprigs, spring onion, whites and greens separated
1/3 C cabbage, shredded
1/4 C green peas, frozen
1 Tbsp sugar
Salt, as needed
1 Tbsp sriracha
2 Tbsp light soy sauce
1 Tbsp dark soy sauce
1 Tbsp white vinegar
Use leftover rice or cook rice the previous night and refrigerate it. Lumps will formed so break them to separate the rice.
In a medium bowl add eggs, salt and water. Whisk well. Heat a wok or pan and add 1 tablespoon of butter and 1 tablespoon of sesame oil. When it is hot, add the egg mix and scramble it quickly to make scrambled eggs. Set aside.
In the wok, over high heat, add remaining butter and sesame oil. Start adding all the veggies one by one beginning with garlic, then ginger, bell pepper, carrot and spring onion whites. Stir-fry the mixture.
Next, add scrambled eggs and shredded chicken and toss to combine. Next, add shredded cabbage, peas, some salt, sugar and toss further. Next, add the rice and all sauces.
Toss everything together and finally add spring onion green on top. Check for salt and serve immediately. Recipe and photo courtesy of savorybitesrecipes.com.
No Bake Peanut Butter Granola Cups
2 ½ C granola
1 C peanuts, chopped
3 Tbsp peanut butter
3 Tbsp honey (or more if needed)
Filling:
1 C peanut butter, melted
Topping:
12 oz dark chocolate, finally chopped
1 Tbsp coconut oil
In a medium bowl combine granola, chopped peanuts, peanut butter and honey. If the mixture is too dry, add more honey to get sticky consistency of the mixture.
Grease cupcake pan and divide the mixture in 12 cups. Press the mixture well to hold together and make a dent in the center of each cup. Freeze for 5 to 10 minutes, until the cups are firm.
Melt peanut butter and pour into the center of each granola cup. Freeze for another 5 to 10 minutes, until firm.
Finally, melt dark chocolate and coconut oil and spoon melted chocolate on top of peanut butter. Chill until chocolate has set. Store in the fridge in air-tight container or freeze for longer storage. Recipe and photo courtesy of omgchocolatedesserts.com.
Blueberry Muffins With Almond Flour
1 C blanched almond flour
5 Tbsp heavy whipping cream
1/3 C fresh blueberries
2 Tbsp swerve sweetener
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1/2 Tbsp baking powder
1/4 tsp table salt
Nonstick cooking spray, for greasing liners
Position a rack in the center of the oven. Preheat to 350 degrees. Prepare a muffin tin fitted with 4 liners. Grease with nonstick cooking spray.
In a bowl, add dry ingredients (almond flour, sweetener, baking powder, salt). Whisk until well-mixed.
Add heavy cream and beaten egg to the bowl. Stir together until well-mixed. The batter should be thick but should fall off a mixing spoon when lifted up. If too thick, add another tablespoon of heavy cream.
Gently fold in blueberries until well-distributed in the batter. Divide the batter among 4 muffin liners, filling each all the way to the top. Smooth the top with a spatula. Bake until the tops are golden, about 25 minutes. A toothpick inserted in the center should come out clean or with a few dry crumbs. Let them cool a bit before serving. Recipe courtesy of savorytooth.com.