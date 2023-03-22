France Pensions

A family watch the interview of French President Emmanuel Macron on TV Wednesday in Saint-Pee sur Nivelle, south-western France. Macron appeared on national television for the first time since his government forced through the bill age amid mass protests.

 AP

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that the pension bill he pushed through without a vote in parliament needs to be implemented by the "end of the year," sticking to his decision to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 despite mass protests.

Macron, who made the comments in an interview broadcast on national television, said the bill will "continue its democratic path."