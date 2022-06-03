Taste of the Valley
EAU CLA Taste of the Valley IRE — PESI’s annual Taste of the Valley event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 5 at Phoenix Park. The Park will be transformed into a festival grounds celebrating the culinary arts and showcasing restaurants in the Chippewa Valley.
Families can spend the day at the park trying out many great tastes while enjoying musical entertainment throughout the day. The kids can also stay busy with face painting and inflatable rides in the Kid Zone.
Adults can enjoy the beer garden and sample from local breweries in addition to their food samples. Vendors for this year include: Holy Donuts, Smokestream, Davis Dogs, Olson’s Ice Cream, All Star Catering, Tasty Trolley, Dhmiters, Island Vibe, JayRay’s Deli, Southside Soul and OG Pho.
This year’s Taste of the Valley benefactor is Chippewa Valley Rotary. Rotary brings together community leaders to exchange ideas and make positive, impactful, and sustainable changes in our own communities and worldwide. The Rotary Club of the Chippewa Valley has a specific mission of eradicating hunger and serving its neighbors in the Chippewa Valley.
The event is free to attend with food and drink tickets costing a dollar each. For more information on Taste of the Valley visit taste-valley.com.
Chippewa Valley Air Show
EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley Air Show is taking place Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5 at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. Gates open at 8:30 a.m., with the show scheduled to start at 12 p.m. each day and tentatively conclude at 4:15 p.m.
Tickets include admission into the air show grounds with access to unique static displays and a Kids Zone.
Here is the tentative schedule:
- Skydive Wissota Jump Team
- CAP 232 ‘Bubbles’ — Grant Nielsen
- Jelly Belly Comedy Act — Kent Pietsch
- Aftershock Jet Fire Truck
- De Havilland DH-115 ‘Vampire’
- Precision Exotics / De Havilland DH-115 ‘Vampire’
- Jelly Belly Comedy Act — Kent Pietsch
- F-16 Viper Demo Team
- P-51 Mustang — ACC Heritage Flight
- Staudacher S-300 — Craig Gifford
- Zivko Edge 540 — Bill Stein
- Aftershock Jet Fire Truck / Lockheed T-33 ‘Acemaker’
- Jelly Belly Comedy Act — Kent Pietsch
- C-130J Hercules — Blue Angels ‘Fat Albert’
- F/A-18 Super Hornet — Blue Angels Jet Team
The performance schedule is the same for both days. For tickets and information go to chippewavalleyairshow.com.
Hearts in Harmony summer camp
EAU CLAIRE — the Chippewa Valley Hearts in Harmony Adaptive Show Choir is excited to welcome all special needs students ages 15 to 28 to its 4th annual summer camp.
Director Becca Adams has all kinds of fun new movements, songs and games as the group gathers to collaborate, make new friends, stretch their bodies and gift the world with their unique offering of music, song and dance.
The community is welcome to attend a special free show on the final day of camp on the Pablo Center’s outdoor plaza.
The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, June 6 through Thursday, June 9 at the Pablo Center at the Confluence.
From staff reports