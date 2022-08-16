Play at Mabel Tainter
MENOMONIE — Ghostlight Players presents “Puffs” at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts starting at 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday.
“Puffs” is the story of Wayne Hopkins and his seven years at magic school dealing with a certain boy wizard called Potter. Join Wayne and his fellow Puffs on their journey through seven years of magic school in only 110-ish minutes.
Tickets for both performances are available now at gp.booktix.com. They cost $20 each, plus a $1.75 fee. Tickets will also be available at the door an hour prior to showtime.
For more information on Ghostlight Players, visit their Facebook page.
Campout in the pines
EAU CLAIRE — Camp in the pines this weekend at the Pines Music Park and enjoy music from the Dark Star Orchestra and more. Tonight and tomorrow the Orchestra will celebrate the “Grateful Dead Experience.”
Performing to critical acclaim for over 20 years and over 3000 shows, Dark Star Orchestra continues the Grateful Dead live concert experience. Their shows are built off the Dead’s extensive catalog and the talent of these seven fine musicians.
On any given night, the band will perform a show based on a set list from the Grateful Dead’s 30 years of extensive touring or use their catalog to program a unique set list for the show.
They will play two sets each night for two nights. Other performers include The Kyle Tuttle Band and The People Brothers Band.
Campsites are available now. Carry in food and drinks are allowed. Tickets start at $99.
For more information and to purchase tickets visit pinesmusicpark.com.
Truck show
EAU CLAIRE — The Big Rig Truck Show is coming back to Eau Claire this weekend for two full days of food, family entertainment and of course, trucks.
Located in the heart of the country, the Big Rig Truck Show is one of the premier shows of its kind in the Midwest. 2022 will mark the 12th annual event, now at it’s new home of Rock Falls Raceway just outside of Eau Claire.
Come out for semi drag racing, a light parade, trade show, food vendors, show trucks and new to the show in 2022, the Aftershock Jet Truck. Tickets for both Friday and Saturday activities are $12. Camping passes are available for $70. For a full schedule of the weekend’s activities and other event info visit bigrigtruckshows.com.
Beer and wine festival
BLOOMER — Sample regional beer and wine, enjoy food, price drawings and live music Saturday at the Bloomer Fairgrounds for the annual Bloomer Beer and Wine Fest.
The event goes from 1-5 p.m. Saturday. Ticket price covers beer and wine samples, food and live music by Rich Schroeder. All proceeds from the event go to local groups and charities.
Tickets are available online as well as at the Bloomer Aquatic Center & Bloomer Brewing Taproom. The cost is $45 per ticket. For more information visit the event page on Facebook.
Play in the park
EAU CLAIRE — All kids and parents are invited to join FixidFitness in a fun and free play event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Carson Park.
There will be activities ranging from tug of war contests to relaxing yoga in the grass. Parents are encouraged to join their kids in the fun and learn to release their inner child again.
The event is inclusive for all. Games and tasks have been specifically tailored to welcome those with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Developmental Cognitive Delay and Emotional Behavioral Disorder.
There will also be a chance to donate towards The Autism Society of Greater Wisconsin to show your support. The main goal is to connect the community and have some fun together.
For more information, find A Day in the Park-Kids Play Event on Facebook.
Outdoor movie
ALTOONA — There will be a free outdoor movie night in River Prairie Park tonight. This week’s films are “Clifford The Big Red Dog” and Disney’s “Jungle Cruise.”
“Clifford The Big Red Dog” starts at sunset, or around 9 p.m.
When Emily Elizabeth meets a magical animal rescuer who gives her a little red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant, 10-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. With her single mother away on business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle set out on an adventure that takes a bite out of the Big Apple.
Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” will play immediately after.
Dr. Lily Houghton enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon in his ramshackle boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal — a discovery that will change the future of medicine.
Bring your chair and blankets and settle in for free films in the park. This will mark the last River Prairie Movie Night of the summer.
Comedy play
EAU CLAIRE — Speck of Dust Theatre Company presents “Arborophilia,” a quirky little comedy play about a girl in unrequited love with a tree. The play is written by Jacob M. Appel, and is being directed by Logan Toftness.
There will be performances tonight and Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m at The Grand Theatre. Tickets are $20 and are available online and will be sold at the door.
For more information find the play’s event page on Facebook.
