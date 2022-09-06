Fall Festival and block party
EAU CLAIRE — The Downtown Eau Claire Fall Festival is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday on South Barstow Street. Attendees can enjoy a wide range of activities including music, food vendors, retailers, performances, kids activities and more.
This year there will be three stages where performances will be taking place. The main stage is in the public parking lot on the north corner of East Grand Avenue and South Barstow Street. Stage 3 and Stage 5 will be smaller performance spaces on the 300 and 500 blocks of South Barstow Street. Performers taking stages during the festival include: CollECtive Choir, Blugold Marching Band, Swan Lake Ballet, Hmong Traditional Dancers, Second Generation Nkanj Hmoob Singers, just to name a few. Studio Sky will also be demonstrating aerial arts and fitness at the intersection of Gray and South Barstow streets during the festival.
In conjunction with the Fall Festval, people are invited to the new Children’s Museum for crafts, science experiments, ice cream, games, rockets and a performance by Koo Koo Kanga Roo as part of the children’s Downtown Block Party.
For more information on the events go to visiteauclaire.com or childrensmuseumec.com.
Show at Mabel Tainter
MENOMONIE — Lee Roy Parnell Trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Mabel Tainter Theatre.
No Depression may have said it best when they called Lee Roy Parnell “a fine writer blessed with a rich, soulful vocal delivery and a blistering array of guitar chops drawn almost equally from Texas blues, Memphis soul and Southern rock traditions.”
Parnell is part of a long line of Texas roots-music eclectics and is among the elite few who can be identified as a triple threat. After honing his skills over more than a decade of playing clubs in Texas and New York, the Americana and blues-rock artist known for his guitar prowess (particularly slide guitar), smooth soul-drenched voice and top-shelf songwriting skills laid a new foundation in Nashville.
Parnell launched his solo career on Arista Records, which produced many country hits including “A Little Bit Of You,” “What Kind of Fool Do You Think I Am” and “Tender Moment,” along with four other top 10 hits: “Love Without Mercy,” “On The Road,” “I’m Holding My Own” and “Heart’s Desire.”
Parnell has earned two GRAMMY Award nominations for his instrumental tracks, “Cat Walk” (with Flaco Jiménez) and “Mama, Screw Your Wig On Tight,” and was nominated for the CMA Vocal Event of the Year on “John the Revelator” (with The Fairfield Four).
“I love many different styles of music…but for me it all goes back to The Blues. Blue-Eyed Soul, Jazz, Rock n Roll and Country all have the same Daddy and that Daddy is The Blues,” Parnell offers. “As long as it’s soulful, I’m in. Muddy Waters was right — ‘The Blues had a baby and they called it Rock n’ Roll.’
Tickets are available now at mabeltainter.org.
Bruise-A-Thon
EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley Roller Derby presents their annual Bruise-A-Thon tournament from 2-7 p.m. on Saturday at Hobbs Municipal Ice Center.
The tournament is four games featuring some of the most talented skaters from around the Midwest. CVRD skaters and skaters from neighboring leagues create four teams; The Shiners, The Maulers, The Thrashers and the Contusions for this full day of hard-hitting roller derby action.
This event will also feature the annual tattoo raffle with tons of certificates for local tattoo artists, piercers and permanent makeup specialists up for grabs. New this year, CVRD is also having the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center, its featured charity, produce a 30-minute halftime drag show.
All of CVRD’s events are PG-13 and family friendly. Tickets are $10 in advance or at the door, and kids 12 and under are free.
For tickets visit volumeonetickets.org.
Bluegrass festival
CAMERON — The 16th annual Bluegrass Festival is taking place this weekend at the Pioneer Village Museum. The event features vendors, jamming and workshops with food, refreshments and souvenirs available for purchase.
The music begins Friday with a packed lineup all weekend headlined by SPBGMA Entertainer of the Year The Kody Norris Show. Also expected to perform are: The Waddington Brothers, Blue Hills Travelers, Flattgrass Revival, River City Ramblers, The New Midnight Coal Co., Gospel Notes, The Stringsmiths, St. Paul Mudsteppers, Maple Ridge, Lorn & Royce Band and John Vincent & Friends.
Admission is $10 on Friday, $20 on Saturday, $15 on Sunday or $35 for a weekend pass. Rough camping is also available for $20 a day. For more information visit cameronbluegrass.com.
Live music
EAU CLAIRE — The Higher Ground Dixieland Band will be playing a concert from 7-9 p.m. on at Valleybrook Church, 412 S. Barstow St. There will be a free will donation toward the Apple Crisis Pregnancy Center.
Grilling Championship
EAU CLAIRE — The 7th annual Western Wisconsin Tailgate Grilling Championship will be happening from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday at Hobbsy’s Bar & Grill. Thirteen local teams will be grilling and barbecuing in five different categories to claim the crown.
Samples, beverages, music, grilling tips and drawings are all included in this great time. Donations will be accepted for Feed My People food bank.
This year’s categories include: grilled tortilla appetizer, grilled/smoked beef and vegetable stew, grilled/smoked meatball sub, old school smoked chicken legs and whiskey glazed ribs.
Each category is turned into the judges on the hour starting at noon to 4 p.m. Extras are given as samples to the crowd. The top three in each category win awards and the top four overall are crowned champions.
Spectators are welcome to ask questions, get grilling tips and enjoy a great tailgating atmosphere.
Yellowstone Art Trail
CHIPPEWA COUNTY — The seventh annual Yellowstone Art Trail will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The event is a free self-guided art tour consisting of 34 local artists at 11 locations displaying and selling artwork in their studios and participating businesses.
The art trail includes Cadott, Boyd and the eastern Lake Wissota area of Chippewa Falls.
The Yellowstone Art Trail features artwork for all ages; men and women alike. It showcases the fine art and skills of wood craftsmen, metal sculptors and stained glass artists, plus handmade pottery, wool and fiber art, fine art drawings and paintings, handmade jewelry, basket weaving and much more.
Many of the artists give demonstrations, educating the public on their craft.
Included in the art tour are historical places of interest, restaurants and specialty shops featuring locally made products. The historical ZCBJ Bohemian Lodge and the Cadott Area Historical Society are on the art trail and host several guest artists.
Those who come to the Yellowstone Art Trail can get tours of these buildings.
The Anson Methodist Church in Cadott, the English Lutheran Church of Bateman and the Lafayette Town Hall will also host guest artists.
Brochures with maps are available identifying the artists along with a description of their art. You can pick one up at area businesses, from the artists, or view it at yellowstonearttrail.blogspot.com or on Facebook. Each artist will be giving away one of their creations, and drawings will be held at each location.
From staff reports