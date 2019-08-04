RACINE (TNS) — Time hasn’t been kind to Racine’s roads and alleys. The city’s tight budgeting and staffing choices haven’t helped.
With a shrinking staff and continually cracking streets, the city’s maintenance crews are doing what they can to keep Racine’s roads in good shape. But with fewer crews scrambling to stay on top of 4.5 million square yards of roadway, some cracks in the asphalt are going to… well, fall through the cracks.
The Department of Public Works has lost more than one-fourth of its street maintenance staff in the past 17 years. In 2002, there were 38 employees devoted to street maintenance. Since 2018, there have only been 27.
The issue at hand, according to assistant commissioner of public works John Rooney, isn’t that Racine’s roads will get worse. They’re just going to become more expensive to fix.
“The bottom line is: When there’s not enough preventative and sustaining maintenance on the roads being done, then that resurfacing and reconditioning has to be done sooner … and that’s a capital cost,” Rooney said.
“It’s a lot like owning a home. If you don’t do the preventative and sustaining maintenance on it, then … it’s going to fail a lot sooner.”
Rooney said that residents will start to feel the effect of the staffing cuts in their checkbooks. With fewer workers, cracks and potholes can’t be repaired as quickly or cheaply, and thus the roads will deteriorate faster.
Per square yard, crack-and-fill operations cost about $1 per yard and standard pothole fillings are $5 per yard. To reconstruct a road, it’s $60 per square yard, according to the Department of Public Works.
Rooney doesn’t think the short-term savings of laying off workers will pay off in the long run, because of the impending need for more expensive projects.
“This is the situation we’ve done to ourselves,” Rooney told the city’s Public Works and Services Committee on July 23. “It’s not like a dire situation … we’re doing the best we can with the funding available.”
The topic of road and alley conditions, and how to pay for them, is on the mind of other local lawmakers as well.
Third District Alderman John Tate II is the one who requested Rooney present a pavement management summary to the Public Works and Services Committee.
At that same meeting, 5th District Alderman Jennifer Levie began a discussion surrounding how city residents pay for alley repairs after several constituents raised concerns.
Paying to repair alleys almost always falls exclusively on the property owners whose properties abut the alleys, rather than spread across the city like the majority of street maintenance costs. Most of the municipalities in the state fund alley repairs in this way, according to City Administrator Jim Palenick.