RICE LAKE -- A man apprehended Monday in Indian Mounds Park in the city faces felony charges for threats to law enforcement.
According to a news release from the Rice Lake Police Department:
At about 7:06 a.m. Monday, police, assisted by the Barron County Sheriff's Office, were sent to the park after a man called the Barron County Communications Center and said "he was going to shoot the first officer" he sees. He was later identified as Mark C. Holt, born in 1961. The call was tracked to the park.
Businesses in the area were placed on lockdown as a precaution, and a perimeter was established. Police did not suspect there was a threat being made to the general public.
Holt was located in the park pavilion and refused to cooperate and show his hands. K-9 Chase was deployed and apprehended Holt.
Holt was treated and released from Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake for minor injuries he suffered before police contacts. Holt was later transported to the Barron County Jail pending felony charges for threats to law enforcement.