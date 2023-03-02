Britain Soccer Premeir League

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp applauds supporters at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park, in London, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

 Alastair Grant

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — One of English soccer’s biggest rivalries resumes at Anfield on Sunday with the tables turned.

Last season, it was Liverpool in pursuit of a quadruple of trophies. This year, it is a Manchester United team rejuvenated by manager Erik ten Hag that has a chance to win four titles.

Tags

Recommended for you