Utah forward Alissa Pili (35) shoots toward the basket as Princeton's Ellie Mitchell (00) and Kaitlyn Chen (20) defend in the first half during a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

 Rick Bowmer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Utah won its first Pac-12 title behind All-American Alissa Pili, earned its highest seed ever at No. 2 in the Greenville 2 Regional and reached consecutive NCAA Tournaments for the first time in 14 years.

Still, the second-seeded Utes know they've got work to do to get noticed in the Sweet 16.

