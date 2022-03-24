The Wisconsin Family Council recently announced 11 new members of Wisconsin's Marriage Hall of Fame. None topped Hiram and Gretta Brown of Rice Lake, who will celebrate their 78th wedding anniversary Friday.
WFC is a statewide organization engaged in strengthening, preserving and promoting marriage, family, life and religious liberty in Wisconsin. According to a council news release, it began the Hall of Fame “to honor both the institution of marriage and individual marriages that have gone the distance.”
Applications to be part of the Hall of Fame were open to any married couple in Wisconsin married at least 60 years.
“Strong marriages that last a lifetime are the bedrock for a strong Wisconsin,” commented Julaine Appling, president of WFC, in the news release. “We are excited to launch this Marriage Hall of Fame and to induct 11 couples as the inaugural members.”
The Browns' daughter, Margaret O’Brien of Rice Lake, submitted their story. Her parents, now 98 and 97 years old, met at a United Service Organizations party in Arkansas. Hiram was shipped off to Paris almost immediately after they were married on March 25, 1944. Margaret was born in December, while her dad was overseas. He didn’t see his daughter until she was nearly a year old. After Hiram came home from the war, the couple moved to Rice Lake, his hometown.
How they met
O'Brien said her parents' marriage came together quickly.
“Mom was a USO girl and dad attended the USO, and they met and that was it,” the daughter said. “I don’t think it was a long courtship — times were like that — there were many impulsive marriages because one never knew when a guy would be shipped and even if he would ever come back.”
Gretta lived in Walnut Ridge, Ark., and Hiram was stationed at the nearby base. Being a USO girl required references, and Gretta had been one of the first National Honor Society inductees not long before.
Hiram had left school in his senior year, which O'Brien said was fairly common during the war. He became a company clerk and was transferred to Walnut Ridge.
After being deployed, Hiram spent most of his time in England and France.
“He was shipped to England, I believe, first and then was transferred to Paris. He did get to be in parts of Germany, but he was never in battle. He was always the company clerk," O'Brien said. "He does have pictures of his time overseas. He speaks of hearing bombs going off just a short distance from where he was in Great Britain, but he was not in any of the buildings that were bombed. The highlight he always speaks of is that he was one of the first to learn of a very special secret, and it was radar. It was really a big deal. He said his particular unit was involved in installing it on top of the Eiffel Tower.”
During Hiram's service, Gretta lived with her parents and daughter. It was only after the young couple was reunited that they moved to Rice Lake.
"My mother and I lived with her parents, my grandparents, Carter and Lola Mayfield, while my dad was in the service. ... My grandpa Mayfield adored me and was deeply saddened to see us move to Wisconsin,” O'Brien recalled.
The transition to Wisconsin involved more than just getting used to the weather. Gretta "found it difficult to understand the people here," O'Brien said. She took a job at a cleaning facility, but left in part because she couldn't understand the people she worked with. But she later worked for Mastercraft Industries, where she remained for quite some time.
She filled her time at home with sewing, including wedding gowns for her granddaughters. “My mom was a superb seamstress,” O’Brien said. “she made all my clothes growing up and just about all my kids’ clothes as well. We never had to worry about being out of style because she would go and search for the latest in styles and then go get patterns. My mom made everything — even men’s suits and winter coats!”
Music: the key to their harmonious marriage
O’Brien said music has always been a part of her father’s life and may be a key to his longevity.
“My dad was always a musician from the time he was a little kid,” she said. “When he was a child, he would entertain the local PTA. There was a picture of him wearing a cowboy outfit and he was a ‘one-man band.’ He played the drums, guitar and harmonica. He always sang well. One summer he toured with the Harry Brown Band. It was a time when big tents were set up and shows were given. Dad was always one of the players. That was before he ever went into the service.”
Hiram's skill as a performer had an effect on his military service. He was sent to what O'Brien described as "a special, two-week training for entertainment." After returning home, he was part of a band called Hido Brown and the Brownies."
"Later the band changed its name to Joe Banana and the Bunch. They played locally in the area for many years," O'Brien said. "My dad played the piano, harmonica, guitar, drums and trumpet when he had the band. I believe he mostly played his trumpet. He did this well into his late 50s or early 60s. He was still playing the piano and singing up until he fell and broke the bone beneath his shoulder this past October."
Hiram found work at Abrahamson's in the clothing department after the war. The job fit his natural ability as a salesman. He later took a job at a bakery, moving to La Crosse in about 1970 after the company sold. But Rice Lake was still home, and the family returned in the early 1990s.
“They bought their home on Wisconsin Avenue and have lived there ever since," said O'Brien. "They now have full-time caregivers in their home.”
In addition to their daughter — whose own marriage to her husband Terry is at 58 years — the Browns had one son. He was killed in a car accident two days before Christmas in 1980, when he and his wife and two kids were on their way to the family gathering. The Browns also have five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild due in May.
Although her parents are not able to be interviewed, O’Brien said their marriage advice to other couples is simple but wise: “Stick it out!”