The Master Singers, conducted by Gary R. Schwartzhoff, will present their annual Lessons and Carols Series this week at two churches in the Chippewa Valley.
The concerts will be at:
• 7:30 p.m. Friday at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 310 Broadway St., Eau Claire
• 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 810 Pearl St., Chippewa Falls.
The performances, part of the choir’s 27th concert season, will feature carols from eight countries, including a setting of “Jesus, Jesus, Rest Your Head,” an Appalachian carol, arranged by Trevor Manor, composer-in-residence for The Master Singers in 2019-2020.
Featured soloists will include Cathy Statz, soprano; Sarah Pennington, alto; Aaron Athas, tenor; Slavko Ivankovic, bass; and Annelies White, soprano.
The Lessons and Carols Series has been a long-standing tradition with The Master Singers dating back to 1992. The seasonal program features 15 traditional carols with poetic readings. Lukas Hoffland and Rebecca Santine will serve as narrators.
The Lessons and Carols program will conclude with choir and audience in the singing of “Silent Night” by Franz Gruber. For centuries, this Austrian carol has crossed borders and overcome crises.
Two hundred years ago, Joseph Mohr, a priest from Salzburg, and Gruber, a teacher from Upper Austria, sang the song for the very first time at St. Nikola Church in Oberndorf, near Salzburg. The original poem was written by Mohr, and Gruber composed the score.
During Christmas 1914, around five months after the beginning of World War I, something occurred on the Western Front — where over a million soldiers had already died or been wounded — that would become known as an unlikely pacifist and fraternal miracle between thousands of soldiers of different nations.
On Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, the trenches went quiet. Several soldiers placed small Christmas trees on the upper edge of their trench — as a sign of peace. On both sides of the approximately 31-mile-long front in Flanders, the combatants collectively put down their rifles and helmets and sang their domestic Christmas songs. “Silent Night” was also heard — and sung in various languages.
Today, “Silent Night” is considered a world peace song and was declared an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO in 2011. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, a specialized agency of the United Nations, is based in Paris.
The Master Singers will welcome Wesley Boehm, oboist, and four percussionists from UW-Eau Claire: Katie Miller, Anna Loughridge, Isaac Gabriel and Wyatt Cameron. Nancy Schwartzhoff and Megan Sorenson are the featured pianists.
Tickets for the Friday performance are available at Festival Foods in Eau Claire; at First Congregational UCC; and at the door, if available.
Tickets for the Saturday performance are available at St. Charles Borromeo Church and at the door. Tickets for both performances are also available online at themastersingers.net.
Patrons are encouraged to buy their tickets by Tuesday for each performance.