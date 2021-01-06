Learning from the pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for everyone and devastating for some of us. And as with many situations, there are some positive aspects as well.
COVID has given us opportunities for more spiritual thoughts. Some of the time we previously spent attending public events could be devoted to prayer, meditation, thoughtful walks and quiet reflection about life.
After we defeat this virus, will our lives be transformed, or will we return to “normal”? Will spiritual qualities like compassion, patience, humility, understanding, forgiveness, and kindness be part of our daily life and actions? When we’re able to get together, will we connect with people of diverse backgrounds, religions, and races?
While many of us are staying quiet and secluded, this is a great opportunity to think about our goals for the year ahead. In 2021, it would be wonderful to see positive changes as people start to get together again. We’ve had a wakeup call. We’ve seen incontrovertible evidence that all people on Earth are connected. The coronavirus has circled the planet to impact each and every one of us. We can give each other this virus so easily, and for some, the result is tragic. Everyone’s health is dependent on the care and compassion of everyone else.
On Jan. 20, the same day that our country inaugurates a new leader, people of faith in our community will gather for an online Interfaith Prayer Service at 6:00 p.m. Members of many faiths—including Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Buddhism, and the Baha’i Faith—will worship together. We’ll pray for peace and unity and for physical and spiritual healing. This is a chance to show our willingness to listen to and consult with our neighbors.
We invite you to join the gathering with an open mind and heart. While we can’t get together in person, we can listen with respect to the beliefs and hopes of people from other faiths. We all share many of the same concerns. We all want peace, justice, and equality. We all believe that we should love our neighbor, do good in the world, and forgive others. The teachings of many faiths reflect the Bible’s reminder “to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God” (Micah 6:8).
Representative John Lewis, the racial justice champion who passed away in July 2020 at age 80, said that the struggle for justice is “the struggle of a lifetime, or maybe even many lifetimes, and each one of us in every generation must do our part.”
Quiet and prayer can help us with life decisions and reflections. At the online Interfaith Prayer Service on Jan. 20 at 6:00 pm, hosted by Trinity Lutheran Church, sisters and brothers of many faiths will come together to pray for peace and unity for all people. We hope you will join us. And we hope that 2021 brings you health, happiness, and many blessings!
Please contact bobjanetski@yahoo.com to get the Zoom link information.
Bob Lesniewski is a monastic Catholic, a Benedictine Oblate, and organizer of the Interfaith Prayer Service. Amy Renshaw is a Baha’i and a writer for Brilliant Star, a kids’ magazine and website published by the Baha’i Faith (brilliantstarmagazine.org).