Fiery Splendor
A few years ago we were exploring downtown Los Angeles and could not help but marvel at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, a $274 million-dollar home for the fine arts. The reflection of the sun on the stainless steel walls was so bright, you almost had to shield your eyes to look at it.
In Mark 13, Jesus and his disciples came upon a similar, brilliant, architectural wonder: the Great Temple of Jerusalem. The historian Josephus described its breathtaking beauty:
“The walls of the Temple were covered all over with polished plates of gold, which at the first rising of the sun reflected back a fiery splendor and made those who looked on it turn their eyes away, just as they would have at the sun’s own rays.”
This Temple was the pride of Israel: a beacon shining in the midst of a sinful world, testifying to the majesty of God and of Israel’s devotion to this Almighty Creator.
The massive stones used in its construction gave the Temple an aura of permanence. It surely seemed that this structure would stand until the end of time as a perpetual reminder of the glory of God.
Jesus, however, was not impressed with this shining colossus. While those around him ooh and aah over the magnificence of the Temple, Jesus tells them that this building is not the indestructible symbol of God’s faithful people that many claim.
It will not last long, Jesus says. In fact, the time is coming soon when every one of these gigantic stones will be ripped apart, broken, and scattered; and the glorious Temple will exist only in memory.
That statement really shocked Jesus’ listeners. Why trash the symbol most near and dear to the heart of Israel? Not to mention it was unthinkable that such a thing could happen to this massive structure. What is going on with Jesus in these verses?
Let’s return to the Walt Disney Concert Hall. We were told that the brilliance of the exterior that we were looking at was nothing compared to what it had been when completed in 2003.
However, that original fiery splendor had posed a major problem. The sunlight reflected by the highly polished steel was, literally, blinding. This glare caused a traffic hazard in the middle of downtown LA.
The surrounding buildings, bathed in the reflected heat, became ovens. Air conditioning costs went through the roof. The glare created hot spots on the neighborhood sidewalks in excess of 140 degrees.
In short, the Disney Concert Hall’s fiery splendor made life so miserable for those who lived around it that it could not go on as it had. The walls had to be sanded to eliminate the shiny surface.
Similarly, as awe-inspiring as the Great Temple was, there was something very wrong with it. Beneath the surface, the Great Temple was fast becoming a symbol, not of the Jewish faith, but of injustice.
Those gem-strewn adornments that made it so beautiful were commissioned by King Herod, a tyrant whose legendary cruelty and vanity were the polar opposite of the God of Israel. Money-changers had set up a lucrative racket within the temple by cheating the poor in the name of their religion.
Rather than being the solid beacon of hope and love it was intended to be, the Temple was a glittering, empty shell that added to the misery of those it should have been helping.
Jesus’s words about the Temple become even more pointed when we consider the verses in Mark that immediately precede them. Jesus and his disciples were hanging around the Temple as people put their offerings into the treasury.
Jesus saw a poor widow put in two small coins, and said, “Truly I tell you, this poor widow has put in more than all of them; for all of them have contributed out of their abundance, but she out of her poverty has put all she had to live on.”
Jesus was calling to their attention an awe-inspiring example of the spirit of God alive in a person. Here was someone so dedicated to the work of God, so committed to giving of herself for others that her actions outshone with a fiery splendor, standard human behavior.
What was the disciples’ response to this deeply touching incident? Nothing. In the very next sentence, they gush over the magnificence of the Temple. This shiny, surface-level beauty covering a nest of injustice is what attracts their admiration.
Jesus has been trying so hard to elevate their sights to the mission of compassion in the light of God. He shows them, up close, a heart-rending example of selflessness to give them some insight into the kingdom of God.
And yet, like fish chasing after a shiny lure, they are blinded by the surface brilliance and the empty promises.
This seems to be the way of humanity. Flash, style, and power always seem to win out over substance. In the words of Ecclesiastes, “Vanity, vanity! All is vanity.”
Jesus could easily get discouraged. But he does not give up. He tells the disciples that a time is coming when this will change, when the generosity of the widow’s mite will be the gold standard that prevails in the realm of God, and that loving the neighbor will be the life force that flows through God’s people and drives their lives.
It may be impossible to see this in the blinding glare of the desire for wealth, power, and personal pleasure that constantly bombards us. The forces of greed and fear seem so powerful and permanent that, like the unshakable stones of the Temple, they can never be destroyed.
But do not lose heart, says Jesus. This change will happen. God will see to it.
It will not occur overnight, and overcoming the barriers will be a hard struggle. Jesus paints an apocalyptic picture of how difficult it will be. But those images are not meant to discourage. They are meant to give hope.
Accept that it will not be easy. But know that no matter how hopeless it seems, the love of God will prevail in the end.
Those who read these words of Mark in 70 A.D. would have witnessed their power. Events happened just as Jesus said they would. The Romans destroyed what had seemed indestructible. They literally pulled down every one of those gigantic stones, crushed them and scattered broken pieces across the land.
This is not just some ancient story that has nothing to do with us. The story has been repeated throughout the ages, whenever the church of God gets seduced by fiery splendor.
We have seen this in the great cathedrals of Europe, now lying virtually empty.
We see it in our time as well. Christianity in the United States has been praised as a powerful, indestructible Temple. Since Pilgrim times, many have described it as “a shining light on a hill.” Just like the Temple.
Christianity is proclaimed to be the anchor on which our society is built. It has constructed impressive worship halls where 25,000 can gather for a single service. On its shiny surface, the church in all its combined forms is an immensely powerful organization, built to the glory of God—and a structure that will last forever.
But you don’t have to look far beneath the surface today to see the problems—to see what it is doing to its neighbors.
I have seen countless, quiet examples of the poor widow’s selflessness among our congregations, and in individuals who have committed to Jesus’ mission of compassion in the light of God.
But when I look at headlines today, the Christian church has become a symbol of arrogance, infested with selfishness, disdain and condemnation of those who are not like them, obsessed with power, infatuated with their own perceived holiness, without any moral compass or any interest in actually doing what Christ said to do.
There are times when it seems that the church in this country is doing more harm than good to its neighbors. We try again and again to steer the Christian faith to the poor widow’s example of selflessness, back to Jesus’ command that we love one another. But it seems we are getting nowhere, that this massive Temple of false Christianity can never be dented.
And we cry to God, “What is happening? Is there any hope?”
Jesus assures us there is hope. These impressive, destructive structures will not last. There will come a time when Jesus will reclaim his church and lead it in the path of love.
We view with dismay that across the United States, Christian church attendance and membership are falling. The numbers of those who identify as Christian is plummeting. The number of young people who reject the church is steadily growing. It’s not pleasant news.
But in view of this Gospel, maybe this harsh reality is necessary to accomplish God’s purpose. Perhaps this is a warning to build our church on the foundation of God’s compassion and justice and not on power, selfishness and hypocrisy.
Maybe these failures are a sign that the massive, arrogant structure behind which too many Christians hide is finally starting to crack. And that out of the rubble, a new, more loving, Christ-filled church will arise.
Whatever happens to the Christian church, Jesus directs us not to lose heart. To believe that there is good in the world, that it is always worth fighting for, and that those seemingly permanent obstacles to the love and justice of God’s kingdom will not last forever.
That when we cry, “Have mercy on us, Lord,” we will be comforted by the unshakable truth of an old hymn, that “though the wrong seems oft so strong, God is the ruler yet.”