A Precious Communion
For many years, I have enjoyed driving up to the north shore of Lake Superior and hiking along the Superior Hiking Trail. This year, in July, was special, in part because I was alone. Sometimes, going solo like that, while easily glamorized in the planning, actually leads to lonely hours during which I ask myself, “Why did you come out here alone?” This time, however, it was different.
For whatever reason, I started thinking about people I was close to in life who had died. I thought about my dad, my sister, several priests who mentored and befriended me, parishioners. I did not strain my memory or ponder each one’s significance. Without much effort, I simply enjoyed their presence.
The spiritual writer Henri Nouwen described what he called the movement from loneliness to solitude. When we are lonely, we are intensely aware of what we lack and try, sometimes desperately, to fill ourselves with whatever distracts us from that loneliness. The cure for loneliness, however, is not to run from it, but rather to journey toward it. Here, by grace, we can find a quiet inner center that rests in awareness of our deep connection to God and to all that lives and ever has lived. It was this “Solitude of the Heart,” as Nouwen called it, that brought me joy as I walked with companions who had died.
During these November days, the final days of the Church year, Christians often ponder their own mortality and remember prayerfully those who have died. It occurs to me now that it is easier for me to feel accompanied by those who have died than by current friends and family. To be sure, I need current friends and family like the air I breathe. But when I am alone, it is those who have gone before me through death whose friendship I feel the most. I suppose this is because I trust that they live, and that from where they live they can see everything and have been purified to the point that they now love like God loves. Seeing everything, they see mercifully.
There are some beautiful prayers that I say in church sometimes at the altar. One speaks of our relationship with the saints in heaven, thanking God for them and saying “By communion with them you give us companionship, by their intercession, sure support, so that … we may run as victors in the race before us.” Another, a funeral prayer, states, “Indeed for your faithful, Lord, [at death] life is changed, not ended.” So it is with our relationships with those who have died — changed, not ended.
I returned to hike north of Lake Superior just days before All Souls Day this year. I did not have the same near ecstasy of felt communion that I did on my previous visit, but I remembered those who had died and welcomed their presence. During one walk along a wide running stream that was making its way over rocks and around boulders, drawn to the great lake below, I recalled the film A River Runs Through It. In particular, I remembered being moved by the closing narration that spoke over the main character, now old, fly fishing alone where he used to fish with his father and brother, now both dead. I Googled the actual words. Here are some of them, written by Norman Maclean:
“Now, nearly all those I loved in my youth are dead. But I still reach out to them. Now I usually fish the big waters alone, but when I am alone in the half-light of the canyon, all existence seems to fade into a being with my soul and memories ... Eventually, all things merge into one, and a river runs through it. The river was cut by the world’s great flood, and runs over rocks from the basement of time. On some of the rocks are timeless raindrops. Under the rocks are the words, and some of the words are theirs.”
Companionship. Communion. Deep waters. Precious things that death cannot take from us.