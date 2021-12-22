For so many of us, Christmas time holds the most tender of memories. When I meet with families to prepare a funeral for their mother or father, I often hear them say, “She/He always made Christmas so special for us.” Christmas love imprints a deep mark on our hearts that never leaves us.
My mom was no slouch, but in our house Dad was the big Christmas guy. He loved his peanut brittle and sponge candy. He delighted in making us wait to open gifts, and then, while holding a gift in his hand that he had just wrapped an hour earlier, he would pause still longer trying to remember who it was for. “Is this for Ann? Glenn? Randy? Thomas?” I don’t think anyone ever opened the wrong gift, now that I think of it, so he must have just been playing our growing anticipation for all it was worth. Gifts opened, he would spend the rest of the night lying on the living room floor with us enjoying the gifts he had given with a joy, I now see, even greater than our own.
My friend Tim was talking to his granddaughter before Christmas. He asked her, “Katie, what do you want for Christmas?” She went on excitedly for about a whole minute, then paused and said, “Papa, what do YOU want for Christmas? He said, “Katie, you know, I really don’t want anything for Christmas.” She replied in disbelief, “WHAT? You don’t want anything for Christmas?” She continued to beg her Papa to tell her what he wanted.
“Well, Katie,” he finally said, “What I want for Christmas is for you to get everything you want for Christmas.” Then she said after a few seconds, “Hmm…I’ll have to think about that.”
That day, Katie started a long journey of learning. She was curious about the heart of her Papa. Why wouldn’t he want things just like she wanted things? Answering that question will be for her the key to a good and joyful life.
Just like Katie was intrigued by the love in her Papa Tim’s heart, Christmas invites us to be curious about the heart of God. Like Tim, God wants only abundant life for his children. Like my dad, God is with us on the floor thrilled to see us enjoying all that he has given us. Among these gifts are compassion when we are hurting, mercy when feel unlovable, and a high-five from heaven when we do the right thing. Those experiences are better than anything we can hold in our hands.
The love of Christmas, started by God and passed down ever since by families and friends, has the potential to mark our hearts from an early age as loved and lovable. That is its infinite value. And for those who over the years come to understand the heart of the Giver, the ability to share that love becomes the only thing worth having.
The Rev. Tom Krieg is pastor at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, Eau Claire.