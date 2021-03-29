It would be understandable if many faith communities are beginning to wonder if they will survive the current pandemic. Will folks discover they are getting along just fine without the ministries they were accustomed to receiving at their places of worship, and not come back? Or will they miss being with their faith friends and the spiritual sustenance that was so important to them before, that they will come flocking when they are welcomed back to crowded pews?
Following is a letter I wrote on this subject to a number of pastors in the area after Easter last year.
A while back I was chatting with another geezer pastor who goes to the same church I attend. We were talking about how much church work has changed, when I offered that when we were young pastors all one needed to do was unlock the church doors and turn on the lights and people would come. His reply was, You didn’t even need to turn on the lights.”
In reading material I wrote before retiring 24 years ago, I realize we knew then that there were cultural changes beginning to happen that would drastically affect how we carry out our mission. But we had no idea they would change this much, and now the virus!
Maybe it is only wishful thinking, but I have been wondering if another Easter era, a time of renewed spiritual life and vigor might be on its way. It may be partly based on my love for America’s history of “Great Awakenings.” The first took place in the early 1700’s with preachers like Jonathan Edwards and his famous sermon, “Sinners in the hands of an Angry God."
My favorite evangelist was Charles Finney, a leader in the second, about a century later. He supposedly had so much energy that he kept a pile of sand in the basement that he shoveled from one side to another. The last "Great Awakening," as I call it, took place following WWII as I was starting out as a pastor. Humanly speaking, it was a piece of cake, easy to “succeed." In those days, for example, there were two churches in Eau Claire of the exact same denomination on adjoining blocks that reported 11,000 members between them.
On what do I base this optimistic hope at this time? There are small signs, like how long has it been since you saw a cartoon in the editorial section of a secular newspaper as we did on Easter Sunday? The caption was “Happy Easter” and a girl saying to her father, “I’m so thankful He didn’t shelter in place.” Surprising but very encouraging is the fact that every clergy person I have talked to about this issue reported that the generosity of financial support for their church had not diminished during this time.
More to the point for a person of faith is that I was moved by an Abraham Lincoln quote in a recent Voice of the People: “I have been driven many times upon my knees by the overwhelming conviction that I had nowhere else to go. My own wisdom and that of all about me seemed insufficient for that day.”
Might there be another "Great Awakening" on our doorstep? Could a “Lincoln experience” lead us back through our church doors? We can hope and pray.