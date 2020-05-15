Blessings Continue
When you woke up this morning, did you give thanks that you’re alive for another day? With every sunrise, we’re granted another opportunity to change the world.
Our lives have transformed dramatically in the past couple of months. But the pandemic has also given us an opportunity to reflect. We’re now experiencing a slower, stay-at-home lifestyle. When the crisis has passed, will we return to our frenzied, stressful pace? Or will we consider changing the way we live?
In his book I’m God, You’re Not, Rabbi Lawrence Kushner tells us that gratitude is one of the three common denominators of happy people (the other two are meaningful relationships and health). He says, “People who are happy are all grateful. Even when life is terrible and painful.”
When we take the time to be mindful of them, we can see that new blessings continue to brighten our lives every day. We’re now finding opportunities to show compassion and appreciation for those who provide essential but often overlooked services. Our neighbors who work long hours at places like the grocery store, pharmacy, gas station, and post office deserve our gratitude. And professionals in the medical fields are making tremendous sacrifices to keep us healthy or help us recover from illness.
People in New York City bang their pots and cheer at 7 p.m. each evening in a show of appreciation for all essential workers. People are putting up signs, hearts and teddy bears in their windows to encourage each other. We’re finding colorful positive messages and drawings in sidewalk chalk around our community. Creative friends are sewing facemasks and offering them to neighbors for free.
We hope and pray that when the pandemic has passed, we’ll all continue to acknowledge that we’re one human family. Each and every one of us is a noble human being who deserves respect and dignity.
Now that we have more time to reflect, we have concern for our many unemployed sisters and brothers. Will we take action to establish fair wages for all? Will we welcome our immigrant and refugee workers?
Rabbi Kushner points out that being healthy makes us happy. Will we decide to focus on good nutrition, exercise, and other healthy habits? Will lawmakers make healthcare for all a priority?
During this new normal, when we ask people how they’re doing, we may hear things like, “We hope and pray.” Will prayer continue to be part of our daily life when this crisis has passed?
“We’re in this together” has become an inspiring catch phrase during this pandemic. So on the evening of Wednesday, May 20, we have the opportunity to come together to pray. Our Interfaith Prayer Service will be presented in a video available at 7 p.m. This service is sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Eau Claire, headed by Rev. Julianne Lepp. You can find links to the video by going to interfaithprayerec.org. You can also access it on the UU Congregation’s YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rv53j33j4w2ArXHSxybvw
Or on their Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/UnitarianUniversalistCongregationEauClaire/
Join us in prayers for the peace and healing of the world, and for the families of nearly 300,000 people worldwide (as of this writing) who have died as a result of this dangerous disease.
And when you wake up tomorrow morning, give thanks that you’re alive—whether you’re thanking God, Allah, Yahweh, your higher power, or the universe. Then go out and find ways that you can change the world!
Bob Lesniewski is a monastic Catholic, a Benedictine Oblate, and organizer of the Interfaith Prayer Service. Amy Renshaw is a Baha’i and a writer for Brilliant Star, a kids’ magazine and website published by the Baha’i Faith (brilliantstarmagazine.org).